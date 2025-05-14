KRG greenlights Ronaqi: Uninterrupted electricity coming to Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet approved the “Ronaqi” electricity project, providing uninterrupted electricity across the Region.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani chaired the meeting, directing the Ministry of Electricity to begin implementation and issue the required regulations.

The project is intended to stabilize electricity supply, reduce technical losses, ensure equitable distribution, and support environmental and public health outcomes.

“This is a long-awaited reform that lowers household costs and reinforces the electricity sector through domestic resources,” Barzani said.

The KRG affirmed it had submitted all data related to salaries, pensions, and social welfare. “All requirements have been met. There is no justification for withholding Kurdistan’s budget share,” the cabinet stated, citing a Federal Supreme Court ruling affirming the Region’s entitlements.