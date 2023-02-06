KRG expresses readiness to help with rescue efforts following earthquake

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, announced full readiness to help with the rescue efforts following the major earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.

Barzani said in a tweet, “My thoughts are with the families of the victims and the injured whose lives have been affected by last night’s earthquake across the region.”

“The KRG stands ready to help with rescue efforts”, he added.

A major earthquake killed more than 200 people and injured more than 600 others in Syria, a senior health official told Syrian state TV on Monday.

"The earthquake toll rose to 237 killed and 639 injured," Ahmed Damiriyye, an aide to Syria's health minister, said.