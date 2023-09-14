KRG expresses optimism following Baghdad visit

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, expressed his optimism about achieving fruitful outcomes following the visit of the Kurdistan Region delegation to Baghdad.

Speaking to reporters in Baghdad, Barzani stated that "next Sunday, the Iraqi Cabinet will hold a session, and many of the topics that have been discussed may result in final decisions." He added, "I am optimistic and hope that the results will be positive."

He continued, "We came to Baghdad to protect all the interests of the people of the Kurdistan Region in accordance with the constitution and to secure all financial entitlements. We have discussed the measures to ensure that, together with the Prime Minister, we can garner the political support needed to achieve positive results."

Barzani emphasized that they are eagerly awaiting the meeting of the Cabinet next week and expressed his optimism about achieving positive outcomes.