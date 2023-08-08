KRG establishes new district in Erbil

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) unveiled its decision on Tuesday to inaugurate two new administrative units, a district and a sub-district, within the precincts of Erbil.

In an official communiqué disseminated through the Department of Media and Information of the regional government, KRG enunciated, "Pursuant to directives emanating from the Premier of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, the erstwhile sub-district of Khalifan in Erbil has been elevated to the status of a full-fledged district, while the village of Sirishma has been accorded the designation of a sub-district, both falling under the aegis of the autonomous governance of Soran."

The region of Khalifan, situated at a distance of 105 kilometers from the nucleus of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, originally underwent a transformation into a sub-district in the year 1967.