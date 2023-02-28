KRG emphasizes development of relations with UN mission in Iraq

Shafaq News / The President of the Council of Ministers' Office in the Kurdistan Region, Omed Sabah, reaffirmed on Tuesday the regional government's commitment to enhancing its relationship with the United Nations Mission in Iraq.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Sabah declared, "Today we welcomed the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) office director in Erbil, Ricardo Rodriguez. During the meeting, we discussed the development of bilateral relations and emphasized the Kurdistan Regional Government's eagerness to advance relations between the two sides."

Furthermore, he added, "We also discussed the latest visit by a delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government to Baghdad and the continuity of negotiations aimed at resolving the outstanding issues between the two sides, within the framework of the Constitution and the Federal Government's ministerial agenda."

For his part, the UNAMI office director in Erbil expressed their support for the continuation of these talks.