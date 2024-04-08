KRG elevates 15,000 Peshmerga forces in latest decree

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs in the Kurdistan Regional Government announced on Monday the promotion of around 15,000 soldiers from its forces.

Peshmerga, which translates to "those who face death," refers to the military forces of the Kurdistan Regional Government in Iraq. These forces have played a significant role in defending Kurdish territories and maintaining security in the region, particularly while fighting ISIS.

According to a statement from the ministry, Minister Shoresh Ismael of Peshmerga Affairs decided to promote 14,747 soldiers and officers within the Peshmerga ranks. This promotion, part of the Nawroz 2024 schedule, follows the guidelines outlined in the 2011 Law on the Regulation of Service and Retirement of Peshmerga No. 38, specifically under Article 14, No. 6.