KRG condemns terrorist attack in Ankara

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government strongly condemned the terrorist attack targeting the headquarters of public security in the Turkish capital, Ankara, as confirmed by the official spokesperson, Beshwa Horami, in a concise statement.
Horami emphasized the Kurdistan Region Government's unwavering stance against any terrorist and extremist acts, urging the enhancement of international cooperation to combat terrorism and prevent their activities globally.
Earlier today, Turkish media reported a suicide attack near the Turkish Ministry of Interior's headquarters in Ankara. According to the reports, an armed individual wearing an explosive vest attacked the building's guards and subsequently detonated himself.
Later, the Turkish Minister of Interior announced, "Two terrorists were killed in the Ankara attack," revealing that "the terrorists carried out the attack with explosives at the entrance of the security directorate affiliated with the Ministry of Interior in Ankara."