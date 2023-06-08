KRG collaborates with IHEC for parliamentary elections

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced on Thursday that a delegation from the KRG Presidency visited the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) in Iraq to discuss the upcoming sixth cycle of parliamentary elections in Kurdistan. It stated that the Iraqi Commission expressed its readiness to manage this electoral process.

Delshad Shihab, the spokesperson for the KRG Presidency, stated in a press conference that the KRG delegation visited the IHEC in Iraq to engage in discussions regarding the necessary steps for conducting the sixth cycle of parliamentary elections in Kurdistan. He added that the delegation requested the supervision of the electoral process by the Commission to ensure it takes place on the scheduled date.

Shihab further noted that the Iraqi Commission acknowledged this step and the openness of the KRG Presidency, considering it a highly positive development. He also mentioned that the Commission expressed its readiness to initiate preparations for the parliamentary elections in Kurdistan in coordination with the relevant parties and the KRG Presidency.

Shihab pointed out that the Commission has not yet determined a specific date for the parliamentary elections in Kurdistan. As it emphasized, their current priority is conducting the elections for the Iraqi provincial councils. Once completed, they will proceed to determine a date for the parliamentary elections in Kurdistan.

The spokesperson stated that the KRG initially preferred the Independent High Electoral Commission in the Kurdistan Region to oversee the elections and referendum. However, the participation of the Iraqi Commission in conducting the elections is a normal procedure and not something new. He highlighted that the Iraqi Commission supervised the second, third, and fourth cycles of parliamentary elections in Kurdistan.

Shihab emphasized that the KRG Presidency was keen on conducting the elections under the supervision of the Region itself. However, the current priority is to hold the elections promptly to prevent further delays and to address the legal void, as the Kurdistan Parliament is unable to perform its duties. The KRG Presidency will strive to conduct the elections as soon as possible to restore the Region to its normal state.