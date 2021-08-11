Report

KRG calls on the Lithuanian government to aid Iraqi refugees

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-11T11:19:19+0000
KRG calls on the Lithuanian government to aid Iraqi refugees

Shafaq News/ The head of the Foreign Relations Department in the Kurdistan Region, Safin Dizayi, asked the Lithuanian government to provide the necessary aid to Iraqi refugees until their fate is resolved.

In a phone call with the Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, Dizayi said that some of these refugees are going through bad conditions, so they are asking the Lithuanian government to provide more aid for them.

On behalf of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Dizayi thanked the Lithuanian government for hosting refugees from Iraq in general and from the region in particular.

