KRG calls for April Salaries disbursement

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the official spokesman for the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Samir Hawrami, confirmed that the government has taken New measures regarding employee salaries.

Hawrami said during a press conference, "The Kurdistan Regional Government issued two important decisions regarding salaries: to approve the delivery of non-oil imports to the federal government and the localization of employees' salaries."

He added, "Regarding the April salary, the Kurdish government sent an official letter to Baghdad on April 21 to disburse April salaries on a par with the salaries of March and February," stressing that "the salary lists were audited and sent to Baghdad."

Notably, the Kurdish government has faced significant challenges in meeting the timely and complete payment of salaries to its civil servants for the past decade. This financial strain intensified following a ruling by a Paris-based arbitration court that suspended the KRG's oil exports to international markets a year ago, exacerbating its financial crisis.

As a result, the KRG has been heavily reliant on local income sources and its allocated share from the federal budget, which has been a subject of controversy. Despite efforts to manage its fiscal situation, the KRG has consistently struggled to meet its salary obligations.

The Federal Supreme Court of Iraq's decision worsened the situation by issuing a ruling ordering the "localization" of salaries for all Kurdistan Region employees in federal banks. This decision has resulted in the halt of salary disbursements, leading to numerous strikes across various sectors.

Last April, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi federal government announced a breakthrough, agreeing on a long-standing dispute regarding public sector salaries in the Kurdistan Region.