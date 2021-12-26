KRG allocates 60 billion dinars to fund projects in Erbil, senior official says
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-12-26T20:42:41+0000
Shafaq News/The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has allocated 60 billion dinars to fund 120 projects in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, a senior official revealed on Sunday.
In a statement to the official website of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the Deputy Governor of Erbil, Masoud Mohammad, said, "the governorate convened with the district commissioners and the sub-district administrators to lay down a mechanism to implement those projects."
"The governorate endeavors to avoid any dysfunction that might happen. The projects will be extensively studied to benefit from the funds allocated to the governorate optimally," he said.
Muhammad explained that the 60 billion dinars will be dedicated to implementing 120 projects.
"However, the districts can suggest splitting a big project into two smaller projects or merging two small projects into a bigger project. There is room for change. For this reason, the projects will be studied thoroughly," he said.