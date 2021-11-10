Report

KRG allocates 1.5 bn Dinars to combat the pandemic

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-11-10T10:42:38+0000
KRG allocates 1.5 bn Dinars to combat the pandemic

Shafaq News/ The head of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, instructed allocating ten billion dinars to the health sector to combat COVID-19.

The Information and Media Department of the Kurdistan Regional Government said in a statement that it was decided to allocate 1.5 billion to five billion dinars to purchase drugs and medical equipment.

In addition, four billion dinars were allocated for physicians and healthcare professionals.

The statement indicated that 150 million dinars were allocated to hold health awareness campaigns.

