KRG Promotes Hundreds of Peshmerga Officers in Recent Order

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan's Ministry of Peshmerga announced the promotion of hundreds of its officers, following an order issued by the Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani.

According to a statement from the ministry, the Secretaty-General of Media and Awareness General Directorate in the Ministry of Peshmerga stated that the promoted officers were listed in the schedule for March 2022. The promotion encompasses officers holding ranks from first lieutenant up to the rank of major general.

The statement further clarified that the Peshmerga officers' promotions were carried out under regional order No. 128, issued on April 11 of this year. Additionally, the promotions were based on the book of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers of the region, No. 1197, dated March 20 of this year.