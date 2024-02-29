KRG Minister files lawsuit against journalists over allegedly false report on reconstruction projects

Shafaq News / The Minister of Reconstruction and Housing in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) filed a lawsuit on Thursday in the Fourth Criminal Court of al-Sulaymaniya against two journalists who published a report described as "false and inaccurate" on a website.

Mariwan Mullah Hassan, the spokesperson for the Regional Ministry of Reconstruction and Housing, stated that "KRG’s Minister of Reconstruction and Housing, Dana Abdul Karim, has filed a lawsuit in the Fourth Criminal Court of al-Sulaymaniya against two journalists who published a journalistic report on the (Paragraph) website containing false and inaccurate information."

Hassan added that "the ministry has requested financial compensation from the journalists as proof of its legal rights."

According to information received by Shafaq News Agency, the website published a report containing details of projects, contracts, and budgets allocated for incomplete projects in the Ministry of Reconstruction.

The report claimed that these funds and projects were influenced by personal and political decisions of parties and influential figures.

Earlier this month, the ministry responded to the published report and threatened to file a lawsuit against the journalists who published it, one of whom is the owner of the website's license and the other a news correspondent.