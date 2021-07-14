Report

KRG Deputy Prime Minister appoints Azhi Amin as head of the Zanyari Agency

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-14T15:17:53+0000
KRG Deputy Prime Minister appoints Azhi Amin as head of the Zanyari Agency

Shafaq News/ Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani today announced the appointment of Azhi Amin as the new Director of the Zanyari Agency in Slemani province.

Deputy Prime Minister Talabani welcomed Mr. Amin in his new position and highlighted the important role security agencies and officers play in protecting the stability of the Kurdistan Region. He emphasized the need to strengthen coordination between the various security agencies of the Kurdistan Region and prioritize the security and the stability of region by remaining non-partisan and politically unaffiliated, which is fundamental to maintain the people’s trust in their work.

The deputy prime minister was joined by the Minister of Peshmerga Affairs, the head of the Asayish Agency in Erbil, the Deputy Minister of Interior, the Director of the Asayish for the Sulaymaniyah Governorate, the head of the Sulaymaniyah police force, and the Commander of the Sulaymaniyah Security Brigade.

