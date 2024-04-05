KRG: 260,000 employees enrolled in the "My Account" digital payment system

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Friday said that 260,000 public servants have been registered on the "My Account" digital payment system in a bid to streamline the disbursement procedure.

According to a KRG press release, 153,000 cards have been issued to registered employees.

"Nearly 1,000 ATMs will be installed in all of the governorates, districts, and areas of the Kurdistan Region by the end of 2024," it added. "This will allow employees to easily access their salaries."

The statement said that the number of banks participating in the project is continuously increasing. The banks currently participating are BBAC, NBI, RT, Cihan, and IIB. "All of these banks have been recognized and approved by the Central Bank of Iraq."

Since last year, as a pilot project, employees of the Erbil Maternity Hospital have been receiving their salaries through the "My Account" banking system. At the end of last year, the Faculties of Arts, Agriculture, and Sciences at the University of Saladin also began receiving their salaries through the system.