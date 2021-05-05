KMCA shuts down seven pharmaceutical plants

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Medical Control Agency (KMCA) shut down seven pharmaceutical manufacturing plants for violations and negligence.

A statement of the Ministry of Health said that the Market Monitoring department in the Medicines Quality Control conducted in cooperation with the Municipal police an inspection campaign on drug-manufacturing plants.

The statement said that seven plants were shut down for violating production rules.

The ministry ensured the citizens that KMCA will continue to perform its duties via specialized Committees.