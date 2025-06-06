KJS launches "pressure" initiative to resolve salary dispute

Shafaq News/ On Friday, The Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate blasted Iraq’s Finance Ministry for halting public sector salaries in the region, calling the move “inhumane” and driven by political motives.

In a statement, the Syndicate's Council expressed deep concern over the federal government's action, which comes just days ahead of Eid al-Adha. The Council described the measure as one that targets the Kurdistan Region and its civilian population, disregarding prior agreements between Erbil and Baghdad, as well as rulings from the Federal Supreme Court on financial entitlements.

Labeling the decision a "blatant violation of human rights," the statement warned of serious political and social repercussions, not just within the region but across Iraq. It stressed that cutting off wages undermines stability and threatens the fragile balance of federal relations.

The Council pointed to constitutional provisions that guarantee equal rights for all Iraqis and prohibit discrimination based on gender, ethnicity, or nationality. "Depriving Kurdistan citizens of their income stands in direct contradiction to these principles and erodes the dignity of individuals," the statement read.

In response to the escalating crisis, the Syndicate announced the launch of an initiative to establish a coalition of professional associations and civil society organizations in the Kurdistan Region. The goal, it said, is to mount coordinated pressure on the federal government and push for a comprehensive and constitutional resolution that secures the financial rights of the region's citizens.