KDP works to reform the Kurdish Alliance in the Iraqi Parliament
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-09-04T14:07:21+0000
Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) revealed efforts to reform the Kurdistan Alliance.
KDP MP Mayada al-Najjar told Shafaq News Agency, "The Democratic Party is currently conducting negotiations to restore the Kurdistan Alliance in the House of Representatives," pointing out that "the Kurds need a strong alliance to obtain the Kurdish entitlement from Baghdad."
He added that "KDP is working according to a planned program to gather the Kurdish parties under the Kurdistan Alliance for the next parliamentary session."
Al-Najjar indicated, "The Alliance will have a unified slogan and speech to take the Kurdish entitlement from Baghdad, including the file of oil, the budget, the Peshmerga, the disputed areas and other files."