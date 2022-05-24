Report

KDP: we are open to dialogue

Date: 2022-05-24T11:13:08+0000
Shafaq News / MP Vian Dakhil, the spokesperson for the Kurdistan Democratic Party, confirmed on Tuesday that the party remains standing in the same position regarding the Iraqi Presidency file.

Dakhil said in a statement that the party is open to dialogue with all parties in order to solve the current political impasse and form a new government.

The Iraqi Parliament had failed, following the October legislative elections, to choose a new President and form a government.

Last February, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) nominated Kurdistan's Interior Minister, Rebar Ahmed, as its candidate for the presidency of the republic, following the Supreme Federal Court's decision to bar Hoshyar Zebari's bid for the post.

