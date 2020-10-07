Iraq News

KDP sues Al-Hashd to regain one of its headquarters in Diyala

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-10-07T15:14:09+0000
Shafaq News / Kurdish MP in the Iraqi parliament, Azad Hamid Shafi, revealed today, Wednesday, that Kurdistan Democratic Party filed a lawsuit against Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi (PMF) to regain its headquarters in Mandali district in Diyala governorate, that the latter took over in 2017.

Shafi told Shafaq News agency, "The Party had no choice but file a lawsuit and follow legal and constitutional methods to regain its headquarters".

"We are ready for dialogue as a way to settle the dispute. We hope to do that as soon as possible", he continued.

Kurdistan Democratic Party was forced to leave its headquarters in the disputed areas after the military campaign carried out by the Iraqi forces and supported by Al-Hashd, following the independence referendum that was held by the Kurdistan Region in September of 2017.

MP Azad Hamid Shafi attributed in a previous interview with Shafaq News agency the delay of returning to the headquarters and political offices of the Democratic Party, to threats and abuses that some party cadres were subjected to by armed parties after the Kurdistan Independence referendum in 2017.

