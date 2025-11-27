KDP’s Zebari ties Khor Mor attack accountability to Al-Sudani’s second-term bid

Shafaq News – Erbil

Senior Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) figure Hoshyar Zebari on Thursday linked accountability for those behind the rocket attack on the Khor Mor gas field in Al-Sulaymaniyah to Kurdish support for outgoing Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s bid for a second term.

The Khor Mor field in Chamchamal district was hit late Wednesday by what security officials said were explosive-laden drones, sparking a fire and causing material damage but no casualties. The strike forced a halt in gas flows to several power stations, according to the Kurdistan Region’s Ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity.

In a post on X, Zebari said the attack carried out “by militia factions using Grad rockets launched from the Tuz Khurmatu axis to damage the Region’s economy and infrastructure” showed once again that “the government does not have control over them.”

Zebari added that Al-Sudani’s government now has “a golden opportunity” to assert its authority, punish those responsible, and strengthen his chances of securing a second term in office.

هجوم الفصائل المليشياوية امس على حقل كورمور الغازي في السليمانية بصواريخ الغراد المنطلقة من محور طوز خورماتو لتخريب اقتصاد الاقليم وبنيته يؤكد مجددا بان الحكومة لا تسيطر عليها، و امام حكومة السيد السوداني فرصة ذهبية لفرض سيطرتها و معاقبة المذنبين و تعزيز فرص ترشحه لولاية ثانية. — Hoshyar Zebari (@HoshyarZebari) November 27, 2025

Earlier, the KDP Leader, Masoud Barzani, called for concrete steps to prevent further attacks on the Kurdistan Region.

