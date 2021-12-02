KDP responds to IHEC's claims about extending the deadlines for submitting appeals

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party responded to the Independent High Electoral Commission claims regarding the request for extending the deadlines for submitting appeals.

In a statement, the party's political office said that the Independent High Electoral Commission had issued its decision No. (5), according to which it allowed those who challenge the election results to submit more evidence and documents to back up their appeals.

He added, "The appeals against the decisions of the Board of Commissioners are submitted to the judiciary either directly or through the Commission, and the Board of Commissioners is obligated to respond to the requests and inquiries of the elections' Judicial Commission regarding the appeals, within a period not exceeding seven days from the date the request was received by the Commission."

"Although the decision of the Board of Commissioners does not bear the title (extending the period for submitting appeals), because everyone knows this is illegal, in terms of content, the ruling was an extension of the period for submitting appeals", the party said.

The party added, "While we stress our party's commitment and respect for the law, we are confident that the party that administers the elections, whether in Iraq or any country, cannot issue decisions related to the electoral process and election results in terms of content and procedures."

"We affirm that our party has the full right to take all legal and political means to defend its supporters' votes", it added.

The commission had said earlier today in a statement, that IHEC did not decide to extend the deadline for submitting appeals, noting that the commission does not have the authority to do so. However, the commission allowed candidates to present evidence for the appeals they submitted within earlier.