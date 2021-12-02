Report

KDP rejects extending the period of submitting appeals against the results of the elections

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-02T12:05:56+0000
KDP rejects extending the period of submitting appeals against the results of the elections

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) considered that extending the period of submitting appeals against the results of the elections in Iraq aimed to manipulate the results.

 KDP's political office said Thursday that the early election process took place in a “fair and democratic manner until the period of appeals was extended illegally by a political and with the intervention of the Iraqi President and the head of the judiciary to manipulate the results in favor of certain parties.”

The statement added, “after the meeting with the Independent High Electoral Commission and the Judicial Committee, it became clear that all the evidence we have proves that violations have occurred, so we in the Kurdistan Democratic Party reject these interventions, changes and violations, and defend the rights of candidates and voters.”

"We will continue our efforts to ensure justice and restore rights to their owners, and we will announce the next steps we will take,"  KDP concluded.

