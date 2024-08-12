KDP rejects Kirkuk local government as unlawful

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), led by Masoud Barzani, announced its rejection of the newly formed local government in Kirkuk on Monday, labeling the process that led to its creation as "illegal" and fraught with issues.

KDP spokesperson Mahmoud Mohammed criticized the formation of the local government, stating that "the results of the recent elections in Kirkuk failed to reflect the true will of its residents…the situation in the governorate is exceptional and requires an exceptional solution to ensure the prosperity, stability, and well-being of its people."

Explaining the Party's position regarding Saturday's meeting at al-Rashid Hotel in Baghdad without the full participation of all parties, including Turkmen and some Arab representatives, and the appointments of Rebwar Taha as a governor, and Mohammed Ibrahim Hafez as the chairman, Mohammed said, this step is "illegal and problematic."

"Previous negotiations had aimed to establish a solution based on national consensus, with President Barzani advocating for a Kurdish, neutral governor acceptable to all parties."

Mohammed revealed that while legal quorum was met, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's mediation efforts were undermined by the boycott of major blocs.

Kirkuk remains one of Iraq's most politically and ethnically complex governorates, known for its diverse population, including Kurds, Arabs, Turkmen, and a Christian minority. This diversity has historically complicated local elections and political agreements.

The governorate's strategic location and vast oil resources add to its significance, making it a point of contention between the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Region. The latest local elections, held on December 18, 2023, included Kirkuk after a political agreement, resulting in the election of 16 council members. The process was marked by disagreements over the governor and council chairperson, further complicating the governance of the region.