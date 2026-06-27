KDP pushes to end Kurdistan political deadlock

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Saturday called on political parties represented in the Kurdistan Region Parliament to expedite the reactivation of the legislature.

In a statement, the party said that repeated efforts since the sixth parliamentary elections to break the political deadlock and form the new institutions failed to secure the "required positive response" from other parties. It called all political forces “to move quickly toward a solution.”

More than a year and a half after the Kurdistan Region’s parliamentary elections, the formation of the tenth cabinet remains stalled amid ongoing political disputes over power sharing between the two main parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

Read more: Kurdistan’s 10th cabinet: Interlocking political differences