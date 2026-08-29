Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) is working to avoid early elections in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) and instead reactivate the parliament and form a new government.

KDP spokesman Mahmoud Mohammed told reporters, on Saturday, that recent political developments require reactivating parliament as soon as possible and taking practical steps to form the region's tenth cabinet. He said the KDP was seeking an early meeting with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) to break the deadlock in negotiations.

The KRI held legislative elections in October 2024, after a two-year delay, with the KDP winning 39 seats out of 100 and the PUK 23. The parties have yet to agree on the distribution of ministerial portfolios or resolve their disputes, leaving the tenth government unformed.

On the prospect of an early election, Mohammed said the party would not need to pursue that option if a practical path emerged to convene parliament and form a government, adding that "the dialogue is the only way to resolve pending issues," and that the KDP would not preempt the outcome of the planned talks.

Read more: Kurdistan’s 10th cabinet: Interlocking alliances and persistent political differences