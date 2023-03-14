KDP official plays down talks about the unconstitutionality of the Kurdistan parliament's term extension

Shafaq News/ Fadel Mirani, a member of the Administrative Committee of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), on Tuesday said there is no legal document that prohibits extending the legislative term of the Kurdistan Parliament.

His statement comes in response to a lawsuit filed with the Supreme Federal Court of Iraq, which is set to rule on the matter on Wednesday.

Speaking at a gathering of party members and supporters celebrating the birthday of late leader Mulla Mustafa Barzani's birthday in the town of Chqalawa, Mirani noted that the parliament has already extended its term amid controversy regarding its constitutionality.

However, he emphasized that "no document explicitly states that this is illegal."

"When no text is available, reasoning is permissible," he said.

The Supreme Federal Court had previously postponed its ruling on the lawsuit regarding the constitutionality of extending the term of the Kurdistan Parliament until mid-March, after holding a session to hear from plaintiffs, defendants, and witnesses, including the Speaker of the Parliament, Rewaz Faiaq.

It should be noted that in October 2022, the Kurdistan Parliament voted to extend its legislative term and postpone elections for one year until 2023, to be held concurrently with provincial council elections.