KDP notifies diplomatic entities of its non-participation in Kurdistan elections

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, Hemin Hawrami, a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's (KDP) Political Bureau, engaged in diplomatic outreach, conveying the party's stance on recent political developments and its latest statement to the consulates of the United States, Russia, China, and Turkey.

In a statement released by the party, it was outlined that Hawrami paid visits to the consulates of these four nations in Erbil. During these diplomatic exchanges, he adeptly articulated the positions and perspectives of the KDP.

The statement further elucidated that Hawrami effectively briefed the consuls on the party's stance regarding the evolving political landscape and the recent declaration issued by its Political Bureau. Specifically, he conveyed the party's decision not to participate in the forthcoming parliamentary elections of the Region, scheduled to be held in June.

Notably, the KDP announced, on Monday, its decision to boycott the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region. The KDP's decision was accompanied by a warning to withdraw from the political process in Iraq should the State Administration Coalition fail to uphold previously agreed-upon arrangements.

The KDP's stance follows recent rulings by the Federal Supreme Court concerning Kurdish elections. These rulings include the annulment of quota seats, the establishment of four constituencies instead of the previous single-constituency system, and the appointment of Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission to oversee parliamentary elections, replacing the KRG's electoral commission.