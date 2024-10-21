KDP leads preliminary results of Kurdistan Parliament elections

Shafaq News/ The spokeswoman for the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) in Iraq announced that a press conference will be held this evening, to announce the preliminary results of the Kurdistan Parliament elections.

Jumana Al-Ghalay told Shafaq News that the conference will be held in the capital Baghdad at 5:00 p.m.

In this context, an informed source told Shafaq News of the latest statistics of the expected results after the initial counting.

The preliminary results indicate that the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) obtained 40 seats, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) obtained 23 seats, the New Generation Movement has 16 seats, the Kurdistan Islamic Union has 7 seats, the Kurdistan Justice Group has 3 seats, People's Front has 2 seats, and 1 seat for the Change Movement (Gorran.)

In Erbil, the KDP received more than 253,000 votes, with the PUK and the New Generation Movement in close competition, each receiving about 80,000 votes.

In Duhok, the KDP also led with 270,000 votes, while the New Generation Movement and the Kurdistan Islamic Union competed for second place with about 30,000 votes each.

In Al-Sulaymaniyah, the PUK received about 190,000 votes, the New Generation more than 110,000, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party more than 45,000.

In Halabja, the National Union received more than 9,000 votes, the Kurdistan Islamic Union more than 6,000, and the Democratic Party more than 4,000.

Notably, these results may change as the counting process continues.