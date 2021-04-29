Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KDP leader and Iraqi President discuss ways of coordination for stability on the Iraqi territory

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-29T10:59:19+0000
KDP leader and Iraqi President discuss ways of coordination for stability on the Iraqi territory

Shafaq News / the Head of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani received on Thursday the Iraqi President, Barham Salih, at his resort In Saladin.

A statement issued by KDP headquarters said that both sides discussed the latest political developments and Process in Iraq, the relations between Baghdad and Erbil, ways of coordination for stability on the Iraqi territory and the upcoming legislative elections.

On Wednesday, the Iraqi President arrived in Erbil. He will meet later with Kurdistan’s President Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister Masoud Barzani as well as Kurdish senior officials to discuss the internal situation in Kurdistan and Iraq, ways to unifying the speech of the Kurdish political forces, Erbil International Airport attack, and the ongoing preparations for October legislative elections.

related

Masoud Barzani on Newroz: a symbol of liberty from oppression and subordination

Date: 2021-03-20 13:50:45
Masoud Barzani on Newroz: a symbol of liberty from oppression and subordination

Masoud Barzani: Shiite and Sunni blocs stabbed the people of Kurdistan in the back

Date: 2020-11-12 14:56:54
Masoud Barzani: Shiite and Sunni blocs stabbed the people of Kurdistan in the back

Apostolic Nuncio to Masoud Barzani: Kurdistan brings to the Christian community

Date: 2021-04-28 16:30:38
Apostolic Nuncio to Masoud Barzani: Kurdistan brings to the Christian community

Masoud Barzani on the controversial Iranian documentary: Kurdish heroes liberated Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-27 21:38:51
Masoud Barzani on the controversial Iranian documentary: Kurdish heroes liberated Kurdistan

Masoud Barzani and Al-Ghanmi discuss the security situation of areas outside Kurdish administration

Date: 2020-07-29 14:28:30
Masoud Barzani and Al-Ghanmi discuss the security situation of areas outside Kurdish administration

Masoud Barzani extends greetings on the Kurdish new year

Date: 2021-03-20 14:52:32
Masoud Barzani extends greetings on the Kurdish new year

Masoud Barzani congratulates the New Baba Sheikh for assuming his position

Date: 2020-11-18 17:38:22
Masoud Barzani congratulates the New Baba Sheikh for assuming his position

Masoud Barzani: to exploit the golden opportunity

Date: 2021-04-28 17:18:16
Masoud Barzani: to exploit the golden opportunity