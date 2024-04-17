Barham Salih: Sulaimani Forum 2024 is key platform for discussing Kurdistan and Iraq issues

Shafaq News / Barham Salih, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the American University in Iraq, al-Sulaimaniya (AUIS), affirmed during the launch of the Sulaimani Forum 2024 on Wednesday that this forum has become an important platform for discussing the issues of Kurdistan, Iraq, and the region.

In his opening speech, Salih stated, " We gather today under challenging circumstances against the backdrop of open conflict and escalating tensions in the Middle East."

He pointed out that "the Middle East has faced many crises and conflicts this year, and the Sulaimani Forum will be useful for discussing these issues. I hope that solutions will be discussed, as well as how to manage these conflicts and crises, and past conflicts should not be repeated."

The eighth Sulaimani Forum kicked off on Wednesday, with the participation of dozens of political and academic figures from the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and abroad, at AUIS and will continue for two days.

The forum discusses political, economic, and environmental issues, with the participation of leaders and figures from the Region, Iraq, the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.

It will include political, economic, and environmental discussion panels, with the participation of ministers and senior officials from Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, along with international experts and academics.