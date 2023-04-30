KDP lawmaker says cabinet shuffle is imperative for the government program's success

Shafaq News/ Lawmaker Majid Shinkali on Sunday expressed concerns over the competence of "certain ministers" and called for an "urgent cabinet reshuffle" to ensure a successful execution of the government program.

"Certain ministers in the government must be replaced for lacking competence and ambition," the member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's bloc said, "they cannot meet the bar set by Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani himself."

The lawmaker warned that the prime minister's failure to install changes in his cabinet would be perceived as a significant weakness on al-Sudani's end.

Citing a statement made by al-Sudani himself, Shingali said thr prime minister intended to embark on a ministerial reshuffle following a six-month evaluation period of the ministers' performance in the government.

"While such changes would be advantageous for al-Sudani, the critical factor in any reshuffle is ensuring that the new appointees outperform their predecessors," he added.

Last week, a sound told Shafaq News Agency that an imminent cabinet reshuffle is in the offing, as Prime Minister al-Sudani seeks to enhance government efficiency in the face of the nation's evolving needs and challenges.

The source, a well-informed government insider who preferred to remain anonymous, said al-Sudani has been evaluating the performance of incumbent ministers and is poised to proceed with the reshuffle in the coming days.

According to the source, the prime minister plans to introduce the cabinet reshuffle in at least two phases, submitting the request before the parliament personally.

"He is also expected to visit the parliament headquarters in the near future to facilitate this process," the source added.

"Prime Minister al-Sudani opted to replace the ministers of defense, transportation, and water resources in the first phase," the insider continued, "meanwhile, a comprehensive assessment for the remaining ministers is underway."