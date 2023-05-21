KDP declares accord among Kurdish factions for parliamentary elections

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Democratic Party announced a unanimous agreement among all Kurdish parties to hold the regional parliament elections as scheduled on November 18th.

The pronouncement followed a meeting convened earlier in the day by the Kurdistan Democratic Party with the Change Movement in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, to discuss holding the regional parliament elections.

Jaafar Eimenki, a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's political bureau, said during a press conference, "Kurdistan region is now focusing its utmost attention on holding the elections as scheduled by the President of the region, Nechirvan Barzani, as the eyes of the world are fixed on this matter."

In a separate press conference, Kardo Mohammed, the election coordinator of the Change Movement in the Kurdistan region, revealed that "all Kurdish parties have reached an agreement on activating the Election Commission, and there are intense efforts to conduct these elections on time within this year."

The political disputes, especially between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, have impinged on the decisive execution of the elections, notwithstanding Kurdistan Region's President Nechirvan Barzani setting November 18, 2023, as the date for the sixth round of parliamentary elections in the region.

The Kurdistan region has witnessed a severe political divide over conducting the parliamentary elections, at a time when the region's citizens are calling for their swift enactment.

The region's presidency, represented by Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani, is making efforts on multiple fronts to ensure citizens' right to elect their representatives and determine the course of life in the society from political, economic, and social aspects in accordance with visions that align with the society's nature and harmonize with its aspirations to ensure a prosperous future.

Seven Kurdish parties had announced at the beginning of last November, an agreement to hold the parliamentary elections by the constituency system, adopting the biometric register of Iraq's Election Commission and activating the Election Commission in the region.