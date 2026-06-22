KDP criticizes PUK of “delaying” Kurdistan government formation

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Monday accused the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) of obstructing the formation of the Kurdistan Region's tenth cabinet and delaying the activation of parliament.

In a statement, KDP spokesperson Mahmoud Mohammed said the PUK had prolonged political negotiations following the sixth parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region by delaying the election of the parliament's leadership and preventing progress toward forming a new government.

“The KDP had intensified contacts and negotiations since the elections in an effort to activate parliament and complete the cabinet formation process,” he noted, accusing the PUK of failing to accept the election results and creating obstacles that have hindered constitutional procedures.

Mohammed defended the KDP's claim to lead the next phase of governance, arguing that political entitlements should be based on election results and the level of public support reflected in the vote.

He called for comparing the number of votes and seats won by both parties in the Kurdistan Parliament and the Iraqi Council of Representatives to assess their respective levels of popular backing.

“The PUK holds 23 seats in the Kurdistan Parliament, while arguing that the KDP enjoys a broader popular mandate based on the latest election results.”

He blamed the PUK for standing in the way of activating constitutional institutions and completing the formation of the new government. "Any political agreement must be based on the popular will expressed through the ballot box and the number of parliamentary seats won by political parties.”

His remarks came in response to comments by PUK spokesperson Karwan Gaznayee, who called for accelerating government formation while stressing that his party would not compromise on the rights of the people of Kurdistan and remains committed to implementing meaningful governance reforms.

Gaznayee said policies based on "imposing will and exclusion" do not serve the stability of the Kurdistan Region and instead result in political and administrative losses, calling for managing political disagreements in a way that preserves institutional stability and improves government performance.

The KDP currently holds 39 seats in the Kurdistan Parliament, while the PUK and its allies control 38 seats.

Read more: Kurdistan’s 10th cabinet: Interlocking alliances and persistent political differences