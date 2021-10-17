Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KDP calls on all parties to submit their complaints "away from the language of threat"

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-17T17:00:42+0000
KDP calls on all parties to submit their complaints "away from the language of threat"

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party called on political parties that have comments on the results of the Iraqi parliamentary elections, "to take only legal measures and appropriate formulas to prove their complaints, away from the language of threats and chaos."

A statement by the party welcomed the announcement of the preliminary election results that took place by IHEC.

The statement added that according to the Commission's law, and to prove the integrity of the election results, all political parties that participated in the elections have the right to appeal or file complaints about its results.

The Party called on the political parties to put the people's interest above all considerations, noting that "the elections were fairly conducted," according to the statement.

The KDP won 33 parliamentary seats, according to the preliminary election results.

related

The three main Kurdish parties to meet and discuss Iraq's general budget for 2021

Date: 2020-12-06 13:54:11
The three main Kurdish parties to meet and discuss Iraq's general budget for 2021

KDP spokesperson urges the parties that withdrew from the elections to reverse their decision

Date: 2021-08-14 18:32:38
KDP spokesperson urges the parties that withdrew from the elections to reverse their decision

New details about the attack on its headquarters, KDP reveals

Date: 2021-01-30 08:25:50
New details about the attack on its headquarters, KDP reveals

KDP issues a statement on the 75th anniversary of its founding

Date: 2021-08-15 21:38:37
KDP issues a statement on the 75th anniversary of its founding

The Kurdistan Democratic Party to hold its general conference next May

Date: 2021-02-23 13:41:12
The Kurdistan Democratic Party to hold its general conference next May

KDP welcomes al-Sadr's decision to reverse the elections boycott

Date: 2021-08-28 14:54:05
KDP welcomes al-Sadr's decision to reverse the elections boycott

KDP denies receiving any invitation to visit the United States

Date: 2021-02-24 20:17:48
KDP denies receiving any invitation to visit the United States

KDP works to reform the Kurdish Alliance in the Iraqi Parliament

Date: 2021-09-04 14:07:21
KDP works to reform the Kurdish Alliance in the Iraqi Parliament