KDP calls on all parties to submit their complaints "away from the language of threat"

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party called on political parties that have comments on the results of the Iraqi parliamentary elections, "to take only legal measures and appropriate formulas to prove their complaints, away from the language of threats and chaos."

A statement by the party welcomed the announcement of the preliminary election results that took place by IHEC.

The statement added that according to the Commission's law, and to prove the integrity of the election results, all political parties that participated in the elections have the right to appeal or file complaints about its results.

The Party called on the political parties to put the people's interest above all considerations, noting that "the elections were fairly conducted," according to the statement.

The KDP won 33 parliamentary seats, according to the preliminary election results.