KDP bloc boycotts Kirkuk council session to elect new governor

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) bloc in Kirkuk’s Provincial Council said on Wednesday it will boycott a session scheduled for Thursday to elect a new governor, describing the move as a “principled position” against what it called the marginalization of the province’s genuine representation.

In a statement, the bloc said the boycott reflects its longstanding political stance, recalling its previous refusal to attend the well-known “Rashid Hotel meeting.” It stressed that determining Kirkuk’s future “cannot take place behind closed doors or through deals that ignore the city’s legitimate representatives.”

The bloc rejected participation in what it described as a political process driven by external pressures at the expense of local aspirations, warning that imposing decisions without public consent could harm the province’s fragile coexistence.

“We remain committed to Barzani’s enduring approach and are prepared, as always, to bear the cost of defending national rights,” the statement said, adding that “positions hold no value if the price is subordination or silence over the marginalization of original components.”

The statement affirmed that the bloc seeks to remain an inclusive umbrella for all communities in Kirkuk, adding that its support for any future political agreement depends on fairness, equal rights, and prioritizing the province’s interests over partisan considerations.

Attention is focused on Thursday’s emergency session of the Kirkuk Provincial Council, which is expected to address the position of governor amid intensified political activity.

Earlier on Wednesday, the media office of Kirkuk Governor Rebar Taha confirmed that he continues to carry out his official duties, denying reports that he had submitted his resignation.

However, political indications suggest that Taha’s resignation could be activated during the session as part of arrangements to elect a successor. Among the names under consideration is Mohammed Samaan, head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front, as part of a broader agreement to rotate key positions among the province’s ethnic components.