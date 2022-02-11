KDP awaits the new government's approval to reopen its headquarters in disputed areas 

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Democratic party's media official, Shirko Tawfiq, told Shafaq News agency that the party is waiting for the new government to be formed to approve its request to reopen the Kurdish parties' headquarters in the disputed areas.

Tawfiq added that the KDP's delay in having its political presence in Kurdish areas is due to differences with the Federal government and other parties, noting that there is not any problem with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan or other Kurdish parties in this regard.

Tawfiq indicated that the two parties are holding continuous rounds of talks to reach an agreement regarding the Presidential election crisis.

KRG's media official said that the Kurds demand disbursing -for the Peshmerga forces- the same salaries as the Ministry of Defense's employees, pointing to the huge salary gap, " the salary of a soldier in the ministry of defense might reach 1,400,000 Iraqi Dinar, while a Peshmerga member only receives 500,000 Dinars.

Kurds in Diyala are subjected to marginalization and Arabization campaigns that increased following the October 2017 events when the independence referendum was held, prompting Kurdish parties to abandon their headquarters in some areas due to fears of attacks and assassinations.