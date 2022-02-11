Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KDP awaits the new government's approval to reopen its headquarters in disputed areas 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-11T10:09:27+0000
KDP awaits the new government's approval to reopen its headquarters in disputed areas 

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Democratic party's media official, Shirko Tawfiq, told Shafaq News agency that the party is waiting for the new government to be formed to approve its request to reopen the Kurdish parties' headquarters in the disputed areas.

Tawfiq added that the KDP's delay in having its political presence in Kurdish areas is due to differences with the Federal government and other parties, noting that there is not any problem with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan or other Kurdish parties in this regard. 

Tawfiq indicated that the two parties are holding continuous rounds of talks to reach an agreement regarding the Presidential election crisis.

KRG's media official said that the Kurds demand disbursing -for the Peshmerga forces- the same salaries as the Ministry of Defense's employees, pointing to the huge salary gap, " the salary of a soldier in the ministry of defense might reach 1,400,000 Iraqi Dinar, while a Peshmerga member only receives 500,000 Dinars.

Kurds in Diyala are subjected to marginalization and Arabization campaigns that increased following the October 2017 events when the independence referendum was held, prompting Kurdish parties to abandon their headquarters in some areas due to fears of attacks and assassinations.

related

KDP Bloc condemns Halabja attack

Date: 2021-03-19 11:06:35
KDP Bloc condemns Halabja attack

President Barzani: KDP is walking towards a bright future

Date: 2021-09-26 19:00:43
President Barzani: KDP is walking towards a bright future

KDP chooses Vian Sabri as head of its parliamentary bloc

Date: 2022-01-13 15:09:57
KDP chooses Vian Sabri as head of its parliamentary bloc

KDP on the Fayli Martyr's day: justice for the Faylis

Date: 2021-04-02 11:45:16
KDP on the Fayli Martyr's day: justice for the Faylis

President Barzani: some Iraqi parties seek to eliminate the Kurdistan Region

Date: 2021-10-02 20:48:39
President Barzani: some Iraqi parties seek to eliminate the Kurdistan Region

Masoud Barzani discuss the election results with Ezzat Shabender

Date: 2022-01-15 17:22:08
Masoud Barzani discuss the election results with Ezzat Shabender

Inquiries are not enough to curb the attacks on our headquarters, KDP bloc spokesperson

Date: 2021-04-04 16:12:40
Inquiries are not enough to curb the attacks on our headquarters, KDP bloc spokesperson

KDP politburo convenes to contemplate the post-election measures

Date: 2021-10-14 17:06:07
KDP politburo convenes to contemplate the post-election measures