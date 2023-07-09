KDP and PUK conclude talks without agreement

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan concluded a second round of talks on Sunday aimed at resolving their differences, but no formal agreement was reached between the two parties.

The negotiations took place at the Saladin Resort in Erbil and were attended by Fadel Milani, Mahmoud Mohammed, Sidad Barzani, and Hoshyar Zibari representing the KDP, while the PUK delegation was led by Bafel Talabani, Drabas Kusret Rasul, and Jaafar Sheikh Mohammed.

Speaking at a press conference, the President of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Bafel Talabani, stated, "Overall, the meeting was productive, and we are here to serve our people. Irresponsible actions and words will not affect us, and we will continue our efforts to reach an agreement."

He added, "Rest assured that the Patriotic Union will no longer remain silent, and any action will be met with an appropriate response. The Patriotic Union represents the history, blood of martyrs, sacrifices, and strength."

On his part, Fadel Mirani stated, "The meeting was positive, and we had a lot of common ideas as well as differences."

Mirani further stated, "A member of the Democratic Party made a statement that caused discomfort to the Patriotic Union, but this statement does not represent the party's official policy. We did not base our dealings with the Patriotic Union on the number of seats, but rather on the interests of the region."

He emphasized, "In future meetings, we will also try to resolve these issues, and we have decided to hold a third meeting between us in the near future."

Earlier today, the Political Bureau of the Democratic Party of Kurdistan held a meeting with its counterpart from the Patriotic Union in Erbil. During the meeting, discussions were held regarding the situation in the Kurdistan region and Iraq, as well as the upcoming elections for provincial councils and parliamentary elections in Kurdistan.