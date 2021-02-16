KDP accuses a party of PMF of attacking Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-16T15:52:33+0000

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party accused on Tuesday, a group under the umbrella of the Popular Mobilization Forces of bombing the city of Erbil, while the Presidency of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament called for an international intervention to preserve the "safe haven for Iraqis." In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the Kurdistan Democratic Party spokesman, Mahmoud Muhammad, said that a misleaded outlaw group, carried out last night, with the aim of undermining stability and safety in the capital of Kurdistan Region, directed a number of rockets at Erbil. The attack caused human and material losses, as well as a state of anxiety among the people of the city." The statement indicated, "the Kurdistan Democratic Party, in addition to its condemnation of this disgusting terrorist act, calls on the federal government and the international coalition, led by the United States of America, in addition to condemning this act of aggression, to accelerate the investigation and follow-up," stressing, "the perpetrator party shall be punished according to the law." "It is not hidden, and we clearly know that the mentality of such chauvinist groups, far from contemporary ones, cannot see progress, safety, and a comfortable life for the citizens of the region. It is not acceptable for them to have national and religious coexistence in Kurdistan and do what is dictated to them as a servant." " The Kurdistan Democratic Party, in addition to his full support for the Kurdistan Regional Government and all the defense and security services, declares that all its leaders, cadres, and members remain asr their pledge a bulwark to protect the entity of the Kurdistan Region and its capital, and they will maintain the same approach and faith to protect the region, its government and its citizens." For its part, Kurdistan Parliament's said in a statement about the same issue, "Unfortunately, terrorists bombed parts of the capital of the Kurdistan Region last night in a cowardly act," the statement added, "in the name of the Kurdistan Parliament, we strongly condemn this cowardly terrorist act against Erbil International Airport and some residential areas in Erbil." The statement added, "the Kurdistan Region is a safe haven for all components, as it received thousands of displaced persons from other Iraqi cities, and even from neighboring countries, on the official and popular levels," stressing, "the international community and the Security Council first of all to maintain this safe haven." The Kurdistan Parliament Presidency statement called on the federal Iraqi state "to abide by the constitutional, legal, and political duties that it bears, and to urgently cooperate with the regional government to fill the security vacuum that terrorists exploit to attack our region and cause confusion in cities and towns." The statement continued, "the Presidency of Parliament believes it is necessary to expedite the legal measures taken against the perpetrators of this attack," announcing "sharing the grief of the victims' families, hoping for a speedy recovery for the wounded."

related

The Turkish army opened fire at three villages north of Erbil

Date: 2020-09-08 17:11:18

Erbil to continue talks with Baghdad

Date: 2020-10-12 20:58:54

Anti-terrorism service arrests two arms smugglers in Erbil

Date: 2020-09-18 14:09:37

Guerini arrives in Erbil

Date: 2020-09-28 18:12:58

Demonstrations in front of Kurdistan Parliament calls to ban importing chickens

Date: 2019-07-16 13:09:21

Dialogue between Iraq and Kurdistan continues

Date: 2020-12-03 20:59:01

Erbil prohibits Eid prayers and visiting graves

Date: 2020-07-29 20:48:30

Kurdistan Ministry of Interior reports injuries in Erbil rocket attack

Date: 2021-02-15 20:34:51