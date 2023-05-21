KDP Submits Proposals for Election Reform amidst Lingering Disagreement

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has asked the Kurdistan Parliament's presidium to add two items on electoral reform to the agenda of upcoming session, a lawmaker said on Sunday.

In a press conference at the parliament's headquarters, the head of the KDP bloc, lawmaker Zana Mala Khalid, said, "despite all meetings and encounters with the Change Movement, the Kurdistan Justice Group, and the Kurdistan Islamic Union, an agreement on the way to amend the election law and activate the commission could not be reached."

"In order to conduct the elections and avoid extending the lifespan of the incumbent parliament, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, to spare the region the burden of legal vacuum, has agreed to proposals from other political parties."

The KDP has also agreed to amend the election law based on proposals presented by these parties, particularly the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, he added.

"Proposals include dividing Kurdistan into four electoral districts instead of one, establishing a 50-50 nomination system, adopting electronic voting devices at the Federal Electoral Commission, and distributing seats in the provinces of the Kurdistan region based on the population census of the Iraqi Ministry of Planning."

"We have previously stated that we have agreed with the political parties on 100 seats in the parliament. The remaining 11 seats are the quota of the minorities. We have affirmed that we do not have the right to make a decision on their behalf. They have the right to decide their polity."

The lawmaker stressed that "the KDP will respect their decision, even if the minorities' decision was contrary to the party's views."