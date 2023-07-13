KDP Rebukes PUK Leader's Remarks on Inter-Party Relations

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Thursday lambasted the comments made by the leader of the Sadrist Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Talabani, in which he described the relationship between the two parties as "poor".

"In an overseas meeting yesterday, the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan described the relationship between our party and his party as poor, blaming the Kurdistan Democratic Party for this," an official statement read.

"Apparently, the PUK has forgotten that at most stages, despite their partnership with the government, they were more interested than the opposition in creating problems for the government's work and activities."

The press release criticized the incomplete picture Talabani depicted for the status of affairs at his party's stronghold, Sulaymaniyah.

The KDP said that Talabani failed to mention how his party has primarily hindered reconstruction efforts and service project implementation, leading to security issues.

"He does not clarify that his party has become an alternative to the government, preventing legitimate institutions from performing their roles, nor does he mention where he gets all these spending capabilities instead of these institutions," it continued.

The KDP accused Talabani of overlooking how he had involved federal government institutions and the federal court in the regional ruling process, thereby complicating the resolution of several issues.