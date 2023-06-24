KDP Disavows Remarks by Political Analyst on Nouri al-Maliki

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party's (KDP) on Saturday issued a press release about remarks made by Kurdish political analyst Emad Bajalan about Nouri Al-Maliki, the leader of the State of Law Coalition.

"Of late, Mr. Emad Bajalan's statements in the media landscape, coupled with his subsequent analysis, have been erroneously attributed as the collective stance of the Kurdistan Democratic Party," the press release said.

"It is crucial to note that the party's perspective on unfolding events, as well as the appraisal of any figure or situation, is solely the purview of the party's designated spokesperson or the statements by the party's political bureau," it added.

"The comments made by Emad Bajalan about Mr. Maliki should be considered as his personal viewpoint, rather than a reflection of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's official stance."

The press release implored the media to discern personal opinions from party views, stressing that the viewpoints expressed by analysts or journalists should be regarded as individual sentiments rather than the official position of the Kurdistan Democratic Party.