KDP Delays Key Meeting with PUK Citing Technicalities

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Wednesday lamented the postponement of a meeting scheduled with leading figures in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), citing technical issues as the hindrance.

Hiwa Ahmed Mustafa, a member of the KDP's politburo, addressing journalists today in Erbil, stating that no new date has been set for the resumption of talks between the two parties.

"We are making efforts to improve the relations between the two sides," he added.

While the exact nature of the technical issues that prevented the meeting from taking place was not disclosed, Mustafa assured the public that the meeting would, nonetheless, be convened in due course.

The primary Kurdish political factions had recently held an extensive meeting on May 17, following a three-month-long hiatus caused by a myriad of reasons. In a joint statement issued after the gathering at the Sulaymaniyah city, both parties expressed commitment to turning over a new leaf in their relationship.

The delay in scheduling the follow-up meeting comes amid heightened anticipation for progress in addressing key political and regional issues that have long been a subject of contention between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.