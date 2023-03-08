After five-hour meeting.. PUK, KDP agree to hold meetings with Kurdistan's components, parties

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Kurdistan's leading parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), have agreed to hold meetings with the different communities and political parties in the region to find common ground over the quota seats in the election and the role of the region's election commission.

The KDP and PUK election committees on Wednesday concluded a five-hour round of talks at the latter's headquarters in the capital city of the Kurdistan region, Erbil.

"The commonalities, by far, Trump the discrepancies," the head of the KDP bloc in the Kurdistan parliament, Zana Mulla Khalid, "the majority of the contention points relevant to the election have been resolved."

"In the upcoming days, we will hold a meeting with the representatives of the components to seek their opinions and remarks," she said, "we will hold a similar meeting with the rest of the Kurdish forces and parties to find out their opinion regarding the amendment of the election law."

The head of the PUK bloc, Ziyad Jabbour, said, "We agree with the KDP on the issue of components and the election law amendment. The amendment bolsters social peace in the Kurdistan region. The two parties' leadership stresses the need to listen to the components with appreciation because they are part of the people and the country."