KDP Central Committee elects the party's politburo in a "successful meeting" on Saturday: Official

Shafaq News/ The Central Committee of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has elected the Politburo members in a first meeting following the party's 14th congress earlier this month, a member of the committee revealed on Saturday.

Committee Member Nozad Hadi told Shafaq News Agency that the KDP leader, Masoud Barzani, and his deputies, Nechirvan and Masoud Barzani, headed a meeting of the KDP Central Committee this morning.

The meeting, according to Hadi, "laid emphasis on the 14th congress's recommendations on the party's by-law and its responsibilities in the Kurdistan region and the federal government."

"During the meeting, the committee elected the party's 17-member politburo," he added.

On November 3rd, the Kurdistan Democratic Party held its 14th congress that saw the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani being re-elected as president by the party's general assembly.

Masoud Barzani named the president of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, as his first deputy, who, in turn, proposed that the region's prime minister, Masrour Barzani, should be appointed as a second deputy. President Nechirvan Barzani's proposal was unanimously approved.