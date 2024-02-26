KDO organizes a give-away for a children's book on Kurdish history

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Dialogue Organization (KDO) hosted an event to distribute books for children under the age of 18.

The event featured the book "21 Rays of the Kurdish Sun" by author Bayan Ibrahim and was attended by a large number of citizens and interested individuals.

Dana Hussam, a member of the KDO, told Shafaq News Agency that the book is a collection of stories written in the Kurdish language that aims to introduce children to important events in the history of the Kurdistan region.

Hussam added that the book targets children between the ages of 9 and 18 and is the first in a series.

He expressed hope that the book will have a positive impact on the new generation and help preserve the Kurdish language.

Hussam explained that the KDO works according to a program that seeks to preserve Kurdish heritage and culture, and the event is part of this program.