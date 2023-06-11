Jordanian Health Minister arrives in Erbil for discussions and agreements

Shafaq News / Jordanian Health Minister, Dr. Firas Al-Hawari, arrived in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Sunday evening.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, Al-Hawari arrived in Erbil with a high-level delegation after visiting Baghdad. He was received by several officials from the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Ministry of Health in the region.

It was reported that Al-Hawari would hold discussions and agreements on health issues between his government and the Kurdistan Regional Government. The guest minister is scheduled to meet with the Prime Minister of the region on Monday for talks and consultations. He is also expected to meet with Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party

, and Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region.

Earlier on Sunday, Al-Hawari arrived in Baghdad with an official delegation for a short official visit aimed at strengthening relations between Jordan and Iraq. He held several meetings with senior Iraqi officials during his visit.

The accompanying delegation with Al-Hawari included Fawzi Al-Hamouri, the head of the Private Hospitals Association, and Israa Al-Tawalbeh, the Director of Medical Tourism at the Ministry of Health.