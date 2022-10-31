Report

Ismail receives U.S. military attaché in Iraq

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-31T19:43:25+0000
Ismail receives U.S. military attaché in Iraq

Shafaq News / The Of Peshmerga, Shoresh Ismail, received on Monday the military attaché of the U.S. Embassy in Iraq.

A statement by the Ministry said that the two parties discussed the memorandum of understanding between the Peshmerga ministry and the U.S Department of Defense.

Ismail expressed appreciation for Washington's role in supporting the reform process and forming strong military forces.

In addition, the meeting discussed the relations between the Ministry of Peshmerga and the Federal Ministry of Defense, stressing the need to cooperate and combat ISIS.

For his part, the Military attaché praised the reform process carried out by the Ministry of Peshmerga.

