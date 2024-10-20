Iraqi PM Al-Sudani hails Kurdistan elections, stresses value of democracy

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani emphasized that the continuation of the democratic option is a gain achieved through sacrifices.

In a press release from the Prime Minister’s media, following the conclusion of the general voting in the Kurdistan Regional Parliament elections, Al-Sudani said, “We congratulate our people in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the presidency and government of the region, and all political forces and independent candidates, on the completion of the voting process for the electoral process for the sixth Kurdistan Regional Parliament.”

“The continuation of the democratic choice of our people in various regions of Iraq confirms respect for the democracy value and belief in the peaceful transfer of power, and the consolidation of the constitutional structure. This would not have been achieved without the sacrifices made by Iraqis for their freedom, dignity, and independence of their decision, to live in a homeland where everyone has equal rights without discrimination, and in all their sects.”

He further expressed his appreciation for the Independent High Electoral Commission's (IHEC) role in ensuring the success of the electoral process. Al-Sudani concluded by expressing hope that the steps needed to form the new government of the Kurdistan Region will soon be completed, in order to continue the progress toward development, cooperation, and stability, for the benefit of all people in the region.

Polling stations closed their doors at 6:00 p.m., announcing the end of voting in the Kurdistan Regional Parliament elections, on time and without any extension.

The IHEC told Shafaq News that the voting process generally went smoothly, but it faced technical challenges in some centers, as “some fingerprint scanners failed to read the biometric data of voters, preventing some from casting their ballots.”

Vote-counting operations began immediately after the closing of the polls, with the commission announcing preliminary results within 24 hours.